International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $652.07

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 652.07 ($7.88) and traded as high as GBX 661.05 ($7.99). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 659 ($7.96), with a volume of 25,344 shares trading hands.

International Biotechnology Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £267.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 683.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 652.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

International Biotechnology Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.31%.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

