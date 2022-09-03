International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IBM opened at $127.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

