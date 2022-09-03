Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance
NYSE VBF opened at $15.59 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
