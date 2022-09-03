Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE VBF opened at $15.59 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

About Invesco Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

