Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR.C) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR.C – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 40,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 21,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31.
