Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:VKQ opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.06.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
