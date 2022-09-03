Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VKQ opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

About Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

