Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 188.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,658 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.9% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $134,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.17. The stock had a trading volume of 64,666,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,436,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

