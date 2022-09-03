Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0544 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IIM opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

