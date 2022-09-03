Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. Invitae has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. Invitae had a negative net margin of 620.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock valued at $152,009. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 5,962.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Invitae in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Articles

