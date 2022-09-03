IoTeX Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $283.42 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

