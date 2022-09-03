Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Lifted by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 629.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

NYSE IRM opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

