iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $906,000. Fure Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,269.7% in the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 105,458 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of STIP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,453. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.83 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.