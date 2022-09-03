iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.80

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.80 and last traded at $58.35, with a volume of 845221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.92.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

