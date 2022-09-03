iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 544,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after buying an additional 52,186 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IEFA traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,960,272 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.