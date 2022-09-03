iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $36.81 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.