iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 72,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

