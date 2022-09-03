iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,029,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,199,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 968.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 83,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 60,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $226.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.98.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

