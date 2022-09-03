iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Holdings Reduced by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,633,000. BOKF NA grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,711,000 after purchasing an additional 210,988 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,147,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,418,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,538,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

