iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Stock Price Down 35.3%

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 35.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 1,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

iSign Solutions Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

About iSign Solutions

(Get Rating)

iSign Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enables businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iSign Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSign Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.