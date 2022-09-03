iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Stock Price Down 35.3%

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 35.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 1,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
iSign Solutions Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.
About iSign Solutions
iSign Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enables businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes.
