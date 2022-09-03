iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Stock Price Down 2%

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 64,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 211,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of iSun to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.
iSun Trading Down 2.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSun
iSun Company Profile
iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iSun (ISUN)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.