iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Stock Price Down 2%

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 64,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 211,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of iSun to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get iSun alerts:

iSun Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSun

iSun Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in iSun by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iSun by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iSun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iSun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iSun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.