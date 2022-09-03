iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading 5.1% Higher

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.31. 2,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 475,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $807.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

