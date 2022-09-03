iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading 5.1% Higher

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.31. 2,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 475,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $807.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.