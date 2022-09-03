Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of IVH opened at $11.46 on Friday. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,840,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

