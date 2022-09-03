Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of IVH opened at $11.46 on Friday. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).
