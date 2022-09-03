IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.40

Shares of IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.40 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 40.74 ($0.49). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.48), with a volume of 74,770 shares trading hands.

IXICO Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £18.54 million and a PE ratio of 1,907.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.97.

About IXICO

(Get Rating)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

