J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Buys 336 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after acquiring an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,881,000 after acquiring an additional 842,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,938,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,206,000 after acquiring an additional 599,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sysco Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

