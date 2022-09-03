J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.32 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 2.1% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,485,173,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.67.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRL opened at $200.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.30 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.