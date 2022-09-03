J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,487 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8,042.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,656 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,384,000 after acquiring an additional 133,482 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 232.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 153,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 107,364 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $61.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

