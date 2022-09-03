J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $127.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.91 and a 200 day moving average of $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

