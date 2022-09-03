Jabodon PT Co. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Jabodon PT Co. cut its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. Under Armour accounts for about 1.6% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Under Armour by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after buying an additional 455,063 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Under Armour by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4,425.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Under Armour Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,729,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

