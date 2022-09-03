Jabodon PT Co. Sells 5,863 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jabodon PT Co. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 8.1% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $101.44. 3,007,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average of $98.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.42.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

