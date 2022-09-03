Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,578,000 after buying an additional 1,584,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,427,000 after purchasing an additional 198,395 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,482,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,037,000 after purchasing an additional 229,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,722,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,596,000 after purchasing an additional 254,286 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIP opened at $41.18 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

