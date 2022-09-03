Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $2.62 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.76.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $136.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

