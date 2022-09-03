Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $6.35 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in MetLife by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %

MetLife Announces Dividend

MET stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

