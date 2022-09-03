Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,464,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,122 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

