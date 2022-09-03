Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 6,160 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $105.57 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 88.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.