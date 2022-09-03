Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 650 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.5 %

MDT opened at $87.20 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

