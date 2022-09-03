JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,955 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

JD.com Stock Down 2.9 %

About JD.com

JD opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.