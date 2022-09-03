Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €73.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HEN3. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FRA HEN3 opened at €62.92 ($64.20) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €62.74 and a 200 day moving average of €63.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

