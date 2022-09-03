Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €133.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($135.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Performance
ETR:PFV opened at €130.40 ($133.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €134.60 ($137.35) and a fifty-two week high of €226.00 ($230.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €144.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €158.55.
About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
