Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €133.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($135.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Performance

ETR:PFV opened at €130.40 ($133.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €134.60 ($137.35) and a fifty-two week high of €226.00 ($230.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €144.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €158.55.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

