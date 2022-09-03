Jefferies Financial Group Trims Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Target Price to $110.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.86.

CTLT stock opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average is $103.26.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

