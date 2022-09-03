Jetfuel Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38,472.00 (FUEL)

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be bought for $22.65 or 0.00113521 BTC on exchanges. Jetfuel Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $38,472.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jetfuel Finance has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00131616 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034650 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00086260 BTC.
Jetfuel Finance Coin Profile
Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io.
Buying and Selling Jetfuel Finance
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetfuel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetfuel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Jetfuel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetfuel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.