Jetfuel Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38,472.00 (FUEL)

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be bought for $22.65 or 0.00113521 BTC on exchanges. Jetfuel Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $38,472.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jetfuel Finance has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jetfuel Finance Coin Profile

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io.

Buying and Selling Jetfuel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetfuel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetfuel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

