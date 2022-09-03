JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.87 million. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.
JOANN Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market cap of $294.84 million, a PE ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. JOANN has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $13.55.
JOANN Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.04%.
Institutional Trading of JOANN
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
