JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.87 million. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market cap of $294.84 million, a PE ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. JOANN has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.04%.

Institutional Trading of JOANN

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in JOANN in the first quarter worth $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

About JOANN

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.