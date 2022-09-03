John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.37.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE BTO opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

In other John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $41,392.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

