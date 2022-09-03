John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Declares Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1216 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust ( NYSE:JHS Get Rating ) by 494.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.47% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

