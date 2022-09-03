John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Declares Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1216 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $17.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.