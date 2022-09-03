John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of HPS opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $19.89.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
