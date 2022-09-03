John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HPS opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

