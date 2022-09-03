Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Acquires New Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Transocean makes up approximately 0.3% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 1,225.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,811 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 612,807 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. 15,573,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,556,520. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

