Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Peabody Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTU traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. 6,226,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,853,964. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTU. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

