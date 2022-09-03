JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Get Rating) were down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.22 and last traded at $70.53. Approximately 147,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $71.26.
JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average is $74.72.
