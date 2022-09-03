JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($88.78) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of BMW opened at €75.11 ($76.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €78.55. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.71.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

