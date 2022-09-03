JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Carrefour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

