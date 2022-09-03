JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 351,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 287,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,130,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 444,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 126,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JCPB opened at $47.60 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41.

