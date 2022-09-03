JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Trading Up 3.1%

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 438 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.29). 2,494,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 635% from the average session volume of 339,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.14).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 436.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 440.64. The stock has a market cap of £734.14 million and a PE ratio of 492.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.29.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.24. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

